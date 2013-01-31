TOKYO Jan 31 All Nippon Airways said on Thursday its flight cancellations in January due to the grounding of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet would result in 1.4 billion yen ($15.4 million) in decreased revenue.

"Due to the grounding of the Boeing 787, a total of 459 domestic and international flights were cancelled in the month of January. The Group has calculated that the impact of these cancellations will amount to circa 1.4 billion yen of decreased revenue," the carrier said.

"It remains unclear as to when the aircraft will resume normal service."

The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners -- 17 of which are operated by ANA -- remains grounded as investigators in Japan and the U.S. try to find out what caused one battery to catch fire on a Japan Airlines Co 787 at Boston's Logan Airport earlier this month, and a second battery to burn on the ANA domestic flight.