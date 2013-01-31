TOKYO Jan 31 All Nippon Airways said
on Thursday its flight cancellations in January due to the
grounding of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet would result
in 1.4 billion yen ($15.4 million) in decreased revenue.
"Due to the grounding of the Boeing 787, a total of 459
domestic and international flights were cancelled in the month
of January. The Group has calculated that the impact of these
cancellations will amount to circa 1.4 billion yen of decreased
revenue," the carrier said.
"It remains unclear as to when the aircraft will resume
normal service."
The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners -- 17 of which are
operated by ANA -- remains grounded as investigators in Japan
and the U.S. try to find out what caused one battery to catch
fire on a Japan Airlines Co 787 at Boston's Logan
Airport earlier this month, and a second battery to burn on the
ANA domestic flight.