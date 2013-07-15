UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
WASHINGTON, July 15 Ultralife Corp makes the lithium-manganese battery that powers the emergency transmitter that is being investigated as a possible cause of last week's fire on a Boeing 787 in London, a source familiar with the investigation said on Monday.
As reported earlier, the emergency locator transmitter, or ELT, is made by Honeywell International Inc.
Ultralife, based in Newark, New York, was not immediately available for comment.
Honeywell says it has produced over 3,000 of the emergency beacons, equipped with the lithium-manganese batteries, since 2005, and there have been no safety incidents.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual result
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.