TOKYO Jan 30 All Nippon Airways had replaced 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner batteries in the months before a battery on a Dreamliner operated by rival Japan Airlines caught fire in Boston this month, the New York Times quoted the Japanese carrier as saying.

All Nippon Airways said it had reported the replacements to Boeing, but it was not required to report them to safety regulators because no flights were cancelled, the New York Times said on its website.