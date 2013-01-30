UPDATE 2-Deutsche Post expects online shopping to deliver profit growth
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
TOKYO Jan 30 All Nippon Airways had replaced 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner batteries in the months before a battery on a Dreamliner operated by rival Japan Airlines caught fire in Boston this month, the New York Times quoted the Japanese carrier as saying.
All Nippon Airways said it had reported the replacements to Boeing, but it was not required to report them to safety regulators because no flights were cancelled, the New York Times said on its website.
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Demand for Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie skincare products helped German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf overcome a "difficult market" and increase 2016 annual sales and profit.