TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's transport ministry said the manufacturing process at the maker of the monitoring unit for Boeing Co Dreamliner batteries did not appear to be linked to the battery problem on an All Nippon Airways- operated 787 that made an emergency landing in western Japan this month.

The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners - 17 of which are operated by ANA - remains grounded as investigators in Japan and the U.S. try to find out what caused one battery to catch fire on a Japan Airlines Co 787 at Boston's Logan Airport earlier this month, and a second battery to burn on the ANA domestic flight.