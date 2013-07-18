PARIS, July 18 A proposal by UK investigators to de-activate emergency beacons following a fire in a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner should not lead to an immediate second grounding of the jet, a European regulatory source said on Thursday.

Although regulations in Europe and several other jurisdictions require a working Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) on commercial flights with more than 19 passengers, the 787 can continue to fly while the precautionary measure to unplug the devices from their battery is in place, he said.

In Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had no immediate comment.