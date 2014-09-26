PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 26 A Boeing Dreamliner flying from Chicago to Poland made an emergency landing at a Scottish aiport on Friday at its pilot's request, a spokesman for Glasgow aiport said.
Emergency services met the 787 Dreamliner of the Polish state airline LOT, which had been heading for Warsaw, at 1035 GMT and it was deemed safe before it taxied to a stand, the spokesman said.
"The flight was diverted to Glasgow airport after the pilot requested an emergency landing," the spokesman added. "It was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. They assessed the aircraft and deemed it safe."
"Glasgow airport is open and operational," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)
SHANGHAI, March 13 Boeing Co's new 737 completion plant in China will aim to deliver 100 planes a year, with the first expected to take place in 2018, China's official Xinhua news agency said.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets