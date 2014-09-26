* Polish flag carrier LOT plane en route from Chicago to
Warsaw
* Makes emergency stop in Glasgow; no fire or smoke observed
* Boeing Dreamliner has been hit by series of technical
glitches
By Anna Koper and Sarah Young
LONDON/WARSAW, Sept 26 A Boeing Co
Dreamliner travelling from Chicago to Poland resumed its flight
on Friday after making an emergency landing at Glasgow,
Scotland, to check an alert from the fire protection system in
the baggage hold.
The plane, owned by Polish state airline LOT [LOT.UL, was on
the ground for about 5-1/2 hours.
"After checking the aircraft, it turned out that it is
functional," said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras,
adding that firefighters at the scene did not see any fire or
smoke.
Emergency services met LOT Flight 4, which was headed to
Warsaw, at 9:35 a.m. local time (1035 GMT), Glasgow's airport
said. Other traffic at the airport was not affected.
The plane was initially cleared as safe and the 248
passengers disembarked, an airport spokesman said. The
passengers later reboarded and the plane took off around 1700
GMT and was due in Warsaw around 1900 GMT.
Boeing said it was aware of the flight diversion and was
"working with our customer to assess the situation. At this time
we have no further details."
The diversion of the LOT flight comes just days after the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration called for parts upgrades
on the Dreamliner to ensure better fire suppression in its cargo
hold and an electrical equipment bay.
Any findings of technical fault would add to earlier
problems experienced by the 787 Dreamliner - Boeing's estimated
$32 billion bet on new technology, which entered commercial
service three years ago.
The global 787 fleet was grounded from January to April last
year after two lithium-ion batteries burned out in separate
incidents in Japan and the United States. The main lithium
battery is housed in the electrical equipment bay that was the
area of the plane targeted by the FAA action, a proposed rule
published on Tuesday and agreed to by Boeing.
Boeing said the FAA action did not involve the battery. The
FAA called for improving foam-like plugs in the area of the
battery to prevent Halon, a fire-fighting chemical, from
escaping in the event of a fire. Boeing said it agreed with the
plan to install the upgraded parts on about 88 aircraft, known
as the 787-8, which posed no immediate safety concern.
NO SMOKE, FIRE ON PLANE
Pijanowska-Kuras, the LOT spokeswoman, said the emergency
landing was prompted by "a glitch in the fire protection system"
but further details were not available. She said there was no
smoke or fire on board the plane.
Earlier, she told Poland's TVN24 channel that the crew got
an alert from the plane's fire protection system and diverted to
the nearest airport to comply with safety rules.
The plane is one of six Boeing 787s in LOT's fleet, all
equipped with engines made by Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.
Rolls-Royce declined to comment.
STATE-OF-THE-ART
Boeing's state-of-the-art plane is built with carbon-fibre
composite materials and a powerful electrical system to reduce
weight and improve fuel efficiency.
The Dreamliner was more than three years late to enter
service after issues with parts, and has since suffered a series
of mishaps with brakes, fuel lines, electrical panels,
hydraulics and other systems.
The company won approval for the jets to resume flying in
April 2013 after it redesigned the lithium battery, charger and
containment system.
In July 2013, a Dreamliner caught fire at London Heathrow
Airport. British investigators traced the probable cause to
faulty wiring of a lithium battery in an emergency beacon not
made by Boeing.
Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, which operates the
world's biggest fleet of Dreamliners, found damage to the
battery wiring on two 787 locator beacons in July 2013.
Separately on Friday, German airline Air Berlin
said it had cancelled orders for Boeing aircraft worth about $5
billion at list prices as it strives to curb spending and return
to profitability. The cancellations included 15
787-8s and 18 Next-Generation 737-800s, Boeing said.
Boeing shares were up 0.55 percent at $127.84 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Anna Koper and
Alwyn Scott; editing by Robin Pomeroy, G Crosse and Dan Grebler)