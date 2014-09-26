PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON/WARSAW, Sept 26 A Boeing Dreamliner flying from Chicago to Poland with 260 passengers aboard made an emergency landing at a Scottish aiport on Friday after its crew received an alert from the fire protection system in the baggage hold, a spokeswoman for Poland's LOT airline told Polish television.
"In accordance with safety rules, the plane had to land at the nearest airport for checks," LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras told Poland's TVN24 channel.
She said that fire services attending the scene did not see any fire or smoke.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which had been heading for Warsaw, later taxied to a stand. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 13 Boeing Co's new 737 completion plant in China will aim to deliver 100 planes a year, with the first expected to take place in 2018, China's official Xinhua news agency said.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets