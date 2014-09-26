LONDON/WARSAW, Sept 26 A Boeing Dreamliner flying from Chicago to Poland with 260 passengers aboard made an emergency landing at a Scottish aiport on Friday after its crew received an alert from the fire protection system in the baggage hold, a spokeswoman for Poland's LOT airline told Polish television.

"In accordance with safety rules, the plane had to land at the nearest airport for checks," LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras told Poland's TVN24 channel.

She said that fire services attending the scene did not see any fire or smoke.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which had been heading for Warsaw, later taxied to a stand. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)