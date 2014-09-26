WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish airline LOT said
the emergency landing made by one of its planes in Scotland on
Friday had been down to a faulty fire alert system and not by a
fire.
"The emergency landing of the plane was caused by a glitch
in the fire protection system," LOT's spokeswoman, Barbara
Pijanowska-Kuras, said. "There was no fire or smoke onboard."
The Boeing Dreamliner, flying from Chicago to Poland
with 248 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at
Glasgow airport after crew received an alert from the fire
protection system in the baggage hold.
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)