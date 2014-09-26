WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish airline LOT said the emergency landing made by one of its planes in Scotland on Friday had been down to a faulty fire alert system and not by a fire.

"The emergency landing of the plane was caused by a glitch in the fire protection system," LOT's spokeswoman, Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras, said. "There was no fire or smoke onboard."

The Boeing Dreamliner, flying from Chicago to Poland with 248 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Glasgow airport after crew received an alert from the fire protection system in the baggage hold. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)