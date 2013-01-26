* NTSB, Japan investigations drag on
* No clarity on problem, complexity of fix
* Some analysts suggest six month delay possible
* Growing fears there could be a costly production halt
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Jan 25 The slow progress of
investigations into battery problems on Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner jets suggest the new plane could be grounded for
months, raising fears that the financial hit to Boeing will be
greater than had been initially predicted.
Wall Street had been working on the assumption that safety
inspectors would find the root cause of two battery incidents in
the United States and Japan within weeks and Boeing would
implement a speedy fix costing no more than a few hundred
million dollars.
But on Thursday, the head of the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said it was only "early" in its
investigation of a fire on a Japan Airlines Co Ltd jet
in Boston on Jan. 7, while Japanese aviation authorities appear
no closer to resolving a battery problem that caused an
emergency landing of a domestic All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
flight last week.
"Saying we are in the early stages of the investigation sent
a resounding message to those who thought this was a quick fix,"
said Carter Leake, aerospace analyst at BB&T Capital Markets.
"If it comes out that ultimately it's a six-month issue or a
nine-month issue, everything changes. All of this optimism and
all of this costing assumption, starts to become bigger numbers.
Once you get past six months, you have to consider
cancellations."
Investors do not appear to be in a panic yet. Boeing shares
are down only about 2.5 percent since the 787 was grounded
worldwide following the emergency landing in Japan on Jan. 16.
"Wall Street reaction shows confidence in Boeing's ability
to solve the 787 problem," said Michel Merluzeau, managing
partner at G2 Solutions, an aerospace and defense consulting
firm in Kirkland, Washington.
Boeing does make four other kinds of jets, including the
best-selling 737, and the company earns 40 percent of its
revenue from its defense arm.
Still, the world's biggest planemaker is producing 787s, but
not delivering any, a situation that could stretch the company
financially and test investors' faith.
"One of our big concerns is that this investigation
continues to drag on, and it looks like it may be more than just
the battery overheating itself," said Russell Solomon, an
analyst at Moody's Investors Service. "You start getting into
three, six months out and it has a bigger impact and my guess is
that they (Boeing) would have to potentially cut the production
rate."
BREAKING DOWN THE COST
Besides the actual cost of fixing the 50 787s in service,
plus another 50 or so in production or waiting for delivery,
Boeing will have to compensate carriers unable to use 787s as
planned and pay penalties for late deliveries, most likely in
the form of discounts on future purchases.
It also is not clear whether any fix - particularly if the
probes lead to the identification of a major design fault -
would also be costly.
At the same time, it will be starved of the cash it was
expecting for delivering 787s it is still producing at the
current rate of five per month, which could add up to $300
million per month, analysts estimate.
And the longer the planes are grounded, the more Boeing is
exposed, as airlines may start to reconsider orders and - in
extreme cases - cancel some, especially if the battery fix adds
weight to the plane and reduces its vaunted fuel efficiency.
Boeing, which is expected to report a drop in fourth-quarter
earnings next Wednesday, is not talking specifically about costs
of the 787 issue yet.
"It's too early to know the financial effects," said Boeing
spokesman Charles Bickers. "We're focused on working through the
process, getting to a resolution and returning the airplanes to
service."
Douglas Harned, an analyst at Bernstein Research, puts the
cost of a fix at no more than $350 million, or about 30 cents
per Boeing share, in a worst-case scenario. Howard Rubel at
Jefferies estimates the cost at somewhere between $250 million
to $625 million, but notes that some of the cost may be borne by
suppliers.
"There's still the hope of a relatively easy fix followed by
a return to service within a week or two, but there's also the
strong and growing risk that they'll need to redesign the
battery system, which could mean another six to nine months,"
said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at aerospace research firm
Teal Group.
PRODUCTION DELAY LOOMS
More important is the effect on Boeing's production rate,
which is scheduled to jump to 10 a month by the end of this
year, from five now.
That jump is crucial to Boeing's plans to eventually make a
profit on the 787. Most of the investment in a new plane occurs
early in the program, which means earlier planes cost more to
build than later ones.
The quicker Boeing can refine the process and ramp up
numbers of planes produced, the quicker it will reach the target
of 1,100 planes, where it calculates it will break even on the
program. At planned production rates that would take about a
decade.
If Boeing makes fewer planes than it has budgeted for and is
not getting cash in the door for deliveries, that could add up
to more than $1 billion per month in "incremental working
capital spend," according to Solomon at Moody's.
With $6 billion of cash on its balance sheet at the end of
the third quarter, Boeing looks strong enough to deal with that,
but the longer it goes on, the more the worries mount, said
Solomon.
"If a billion to a billion and a half of incremental working
capital consumption is the right number in terms of cash burn
every month, you start getting into three, six months out and it
has a bigger impact," he said. "My guess is that they would have
to potentially cut the production rate if that were the case."
Cutting production of 787s, or halting it altogether, would
be a huge blow for a plane program that is already three years
behind schedule.
"The market really only cares about one thing right now and
that is, will production change?" said Leake at BB&T. "I believe
it will not, Boeing can't afford to do that. It's too expensive
to ramp down and ramp up again."
Production delays would ripple down the supply chain, could
cost jobs and could even mean the loss of future orders if
airlines lose patience with Boeing.
Rubel at Jefferies said this is unlikely, but in the worst
case scenario could result in a $5 billion write-off for Boeing,
if it loses orders it was counting on to offset expenses it has
already laid out in building the 787.
That would take its toll on earnings and likely mean taking
a provision against those losses.
"It will impact equity investors," said Solomon at Moody's.
"The company will grow much more slowly if they can't ramp to 10
a month and the program is not successful."
