PARIS, April 23 European safety authorities
approved design changes to batteries on board the 787 Dreamliner
on Monday and said the aircraft could return to service once the
new systems were installed.
"The applicable airworthiness directive will now be updated,
which will allow the European-operated aircraft to return to
service as soon as the modification (is) installed," the
European Aviation Safety Agency said in an emailed statement.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved the
battery modifications on Friday. On Monday, Reuters reported its
European equivalent was backing the decision.