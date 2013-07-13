ADDIS ABABA, July 13 Ethiopian Airlines said on Saturday it would continue to operate its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of them caught fire at London's Heathrow airport.

"We have not grounded any of our aircraft," the carrier's public relations department said by email. "The incident at Heathrow happened while the plane was on the ground and had been for more than eight hours and was not related to flight safety."

Asked whether the airline has determined the cause of the fire, Ethiopian Airlines said: "There is no new development. No safety issue. The incident is being investigated to determine cause of smoke."