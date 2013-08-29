By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Aug 29 Ethiopian Airlines
, one of whose Boeing 787 Dreamliners caught
fire at Heathrow airport last month, said it had full confidence
in the plane and is pressing ahead with its order for eight
more.
"The airplane is undergoing a challenging time to mature,
but it's improving," said chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam.
"I have strong confidence in this airplane. It is the future
in aviation," he told a news conference after the airline
announced a near tripling of net profit.
The incident at Heathrow and a separate technical problem on
a second 787 owned by Britain's Thomson Airways raised new
questions about an aircraft seen as crucial to Boeing's future.
Boeing has asked airlines to inspect up to 1,200 aircraft
to gather data on an emergency beacon made by Honeywell
that has come under scrutiny following a fire on the Dreamliner
that was parked at Heathrow.
Tewolde said the Ethiopian carrier, which has five
Dreamliners, said it is negotiating compensation with Boeing but
gave no details.
Asked if there were plans for more orders, Tewolde said: "We
are evaluating more orders but Boeing is also busy until 2018
onward."
Operating revenue at Ethiopian Airlines climbed to 38.5
billion birr in 2012/2013 from 33.8 billion a year earlier.
Operating profit rose to 2.7 billion birr ($142.85 million) from
1 billion, helped by growth in its fleet, destinations and
passenger numbers.
The carrier said it planned to expand routes between African
states and Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
It wants to expand its fleet to 112 planes from 60 and carry
18 million passengers over 92 routes by 2025.
It would also cement Addis Ababa's status as a regional hub
by expanding maintenance and retail overhaul, catering and
ground services.