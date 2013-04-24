* U.S. Airworthiness Directive expected on Thursday
* Air India expects 787 commercial flights in a week
* Grounding cost Boeing an estimated $600 million
* Boeing says can meet 2013 Dreamliner delivery target
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, April 24 Ethiopian Airlines
is set to become the world's first carrier to resume
flying Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets, with a
commercial flight on Saturday to neighbouring Kenya, two airline
sources said.
Boeing's Dreamliners have been grounded since regulators
ordered all 50 planes out of the skies in mid-January after
batteries on two of them overheated. U.S. regulators approved a
new battery design on Friday, clearing the way for installation.
An Air India source told Reuters in New Delhi that
commercial operations should start within a week or so,
immediately after approval from the local regulator DGCA.
"Ethiopian Airlines will be the first airline company to
resume 787 Dreamliner flights in the world. Saturday's the
date," a senior Ethiopian Airlines source told Reuters. "We're
flying to Nairobi, Kenya on the normal flight schedule."
Another source, who also declined to be named, confirmed the
plan to resume flights on Saturday by the airline, the first
African carrier to purchase Dreamliner planes. It ordered 10,
has received four, and started flying them in August.
"It should be a matter of days, not weeks. I think one week
or so," the source said, without giving further details.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which
grounded the planes, is expected to issue an Airworthiness
Directive on Thursday. This applies to U.S. airlines, but other
nations are expected to follow suit immediately.
The grounding has cost Boeing an estimated $600 million,
halted deliveries and forced some airlines to lease alternative
aircraft. Several airlines have said they will seek compensation
from Boeing, potentially adding to the plane maker's losses.
Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president for marketing, said
in the Ethiopian capital that the planes for all airlines would
be modified and they would then work with their own regulatory
authorities to determine when flights would resume.
"Each airline will be a little bit different," he told
reporters, adding that Boeing expected to meet its target of
delivering more than 60 of its Dreamliner planes in 2013.
"The timing will change a little bit but we will be able to
meet our commitments to our customers in terms of delivery this
year," Tinseth said.
Ethiopian Airlines previously said its fleet did not suffer
any of the technical glitches experienced by other Dreamliner
jets, though it withdrew the planes from service to undergo
special inspection requirements mandated by the FAA.