Aug 16 Boeing Co has traced the
incorrectly assembled engine fire extinguishers on 787
Dreamliners to the manufacturing of bottles at a supplier's
facility while saying there were no risks to flight safety, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
On Wednesday, Japanese airline ANA Holdings said it
had found an electrical wiring problem in the fire extinguishers
of the engines of three of its Boeing Dreamliner jets.
The problem was first discovered during pre-flight
maintenance of a jet at Tokyo airport.
Boeing said in a written statement to the Wall Street
Journal that the improper assembly, which has been confirmed to
have been found on three ANA jets in Japan, "does not present a
safety of flight issue because the bottles are not the only
means of fire extinguishing for engines and there are multiple
redundancies within the fire extinguishing system."
A Boeing spokeswoman told the newspaper that activating the
787's engine fire extinguishing system "does not disable or
impact [the engine's] performance." ()
"Regardless, improperly configured components are not
acceptable and this issue is being addressed promptly. Boeing
will follow standard disciplined procedures to understand how
this discrepancy occurred and ensure it is not repeated," the
WSJ reported, citing Boeing statement.
Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.