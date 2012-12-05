WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Wednesday it is requiring inspection of Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliners after discovery of fuel leaks traced to a manufacturing flaw at Boeing factories.

A safety order mandates inspection of fuel line couplings in the engine pylons to make sure the couplings are correctly assembled and installed, the FAA said.

The order "makes mandatory inspections already recommended by Boeing," the airline said on Tuesday.