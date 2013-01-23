BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration does not know yet what caused battery problems on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner and cannot speculate when a comprehensive review of the plane will end, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said on Wednesday.
The FAA and other regulators grounded the 787 last week after a series of incidents, including one battery-related event that required an emergency landing.
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.