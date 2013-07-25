July 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
on Thursday instructed airlines to remove or inspect emergency
beacons in Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners, following a fire
earlier this month that was traced to one of the units, made by
Honeywell International Inc.
The airworthiness directive goes farther than the guidance
from the FAA last week, when it said airlines should inspect the
units on 787s for pinched wires in the casing and evidence of
heat or moisture. The agency is now aligned with Boeing, which
advised airlines last week to inspect or remove the device,
known as an emergency locator transmitter or ELT.
The issue arose after fire broke out on a 787 owned by
Ethiopian Airlines after it had been parked for eight hours at a
remote stand at London's Heathrow airport. The fire caused
extensive damage in the rear of the plane and scorched the top
of the outer skin of the fuselage just forward of the vertical
tail fin.
The Dreamliner's fuselage is made of carbon-fiber composite,
a material that burns at a lower temperature than the aluminum
alloy used in traditional aircraft designs. The fire has set up
the first test of a major repair of the jet, which industry
experts say airlines will be watching closely to determine both
the length of time required and the cost to fix the jet's body.
On Wednesday, Boeing CEO Jim McNerney said the plane maker
was in discussions with Ethiopian Airlines about how to conduct
the repair, and that no decisions had been made yet. McNerney
said "it was a little premature" to say how long the repair
would take.