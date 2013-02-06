BRIEF-John Bean Technologies announces public offering of 2 mln shares of common stock
* John Bean Technologies Corp says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share
TOKYO Feb 6 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, a first-tier supplier for Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet, said there was no change to its production plans for the grounded Dreamliner's wingbox.
"Our production plans are unchanged," said Mitsuru Takahashi, Fuji Heavy's chief financial officer at a quarterly earnings news conference on Wednesday.
Boeing has halted deliveries of the 787 until the cause of battery fires is uncovered by investigators in Japan and the United States, but is still assembling new planes in the U.S., keeping the completed jetliners at its plants.
Fuji Heavy, better known as a maker of Subaru cars, is the sole maker of the 787's wingbox, a critical component that connects the wings to the fuselage.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
* Hawaiian Airlines reports Feb load factor of 82.9% versus 79.1%