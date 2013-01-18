Jan 18 The troubles with Boeing Co's
Dreamliner aircraft could affect shipments of General Electric
Co's GEnx engine, but any changes likely would not be
material to results for the largest U.S. conglomerate, a top GE
executive said on Friday.
Authorities in the United States, Japan and Europe grounded
the high-tech 787 Dreamliner earlier this week after a spate of
problems with its batteries, including fires and an emergency
landing in Japan.
Boeing offers the GEnx engines on both the new 787 model and
its long-running 747 aircraft. GE shipped 113 of the engines
last year and expects to ship 200 this year, GE Chief Financial
Officer Keith Sherin said.
"We'll see where Boeing goes with that," Sherin told
investors on a conference call. "We haven't had any changes from
the demand production schedule from Boeing on that yet."
Boeing engineers were scrambling to assess the causes of
recent problems on the passenger jet, including fires tied to
lithium-ion batteries made by Japan's GS Yuasa Corp,
fuel leaks and a cracked cockpit window.
Any delays in deliveries of engines to Boeing would have
little effect on GE's results this year, Sherin said. Earlier
Friday, GE, the world's largest maker of jet engines, reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
"I don't see a material impact from this on us at all,"
Sherin said.
Last July, a GEnx engine on a 787 failed during a preflight
test, causing a fire at an airport in North Charleston, South
Carolina. In September, a GEnx engine on a Boeing 747-8
freighter aircraft lost thrust during a takeoff in Shanghai.
GE later called for inspections on the engines to address
the parts that failed in those incidents.