TOKYO Jan 29 Shares of GS Yuasa Corp,
which makes batteries for Boeing's Dreamliner, rebounded after
Japanese safety officials said the manufacturing process did not
cause problems inside the battery on the aircraft that made an
emergency landing in Japan this month.
GS Yuasa shares were up 0.9 percent on Tuesday morning,
outpacing the benchmark Nikkei average, which slipped
0.3 percent. They extended Monday's 4.8 percent surge, their
biggest one-day percentage rise in eight months, after the
comments by Japanese investigators.
"There were several reports on quality control issues, but
there was nothing that would have caused an immediate problem
inside the battery," Shigeru Takano, director of the air
transport safety unit within the aviation safety and security
department at the Civil Aviation Bureau, said on Monday.
Takano said investigators did not find anything that would
be related to a recent string of battery mishaps on board Boeing
Co's new lightweight aircraft.
GS Yuasa shares are still down 4.9 percent since the battery
of an a 787 Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd
caught fire while parked at Boston's Logan
International Airport on Jan. 7.
U.S. safety regulators said on Sunday that "no obvious
anomalies were found" in their initial investigation of an
undamaged battery aboard the JAL plane in Boston and that a more
detailed examination would follow.
Authorities around the world grounded the carbon-composited
Dreamliner and Boeing halted deliveries after a problem with a
lithium-ion battery prompted the All Nippon Airways 787
into the emergency landing at Takamastsu in western Japan on
Jan. 16.