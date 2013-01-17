TOKYO Jan 17 Shares of GS Yuasa Corp
shed 5.9 percent to 302 yen on Thursday after All Nippon Airways
Co Ltd said the main battery on the Boeing's 787
Dreamliner that made an emergency landing on Wednesday was
discoloured and there were signs of leakage.
ANA said the battery was located in the forward electrical
equipment bay.
Toray Industries Inc, which supplies carbon fibre
used in the Dreamliner's composites, dropped 2.8 percent to 496
yen.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday
it would temporarily ground Boeing Co's 787s after a
second incident involving battery failures caused one of the
Dreamliner jets to make an emergency landing in Japan.