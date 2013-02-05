Kyoto, Japan Feb 5 GS Yuasa Corp,
which makes batteries for the Boeing Co Dreamliner, said
on Tuesday its earnings would not be impacted by the grounding
of the 787 passenger jets, nor did it see any reputational
impact on its other lithium-ion batteries.
The Kyoto-based company maintained its operating profit
forecast of 10 billion yen ($107.88 million) for the year to
end-March.
All Boeing's 787s are out of action as investigators in
Japan and the United States try to find the cause of two
incidents with the plane's lithium-ion batteries - a battery
fire on a Japan Airlines 787 at a U.S. airport and an
emergency landing on a domestic All Nippon Airways
flight after battery problems triggered a smoke alarm.