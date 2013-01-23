Japanese regulators have joined their U.S. counterparts in all but ruling out overcharged batteries as the cause of recent fires on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which has now been grounded for a week worldwide. Solving the battery issue has become the primary focus of the investigation, but with excess voltage more or less off the table, investigators are still hunting for a possible cause.> Boeing suppliers> 787 orders/deliveriesVIDEO > Boeing's sleepless nights> Boeing's effect on GE> No alarm for Airbus