* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
WASHINGTON Feb 7 U.S. safety regulators are studying the certification process for the lithium ion battery on Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, after finding that short circuits in batteries can cascade to other cells, causing smoke and fire.
National Transportation Safety Board head Deborah Hersman told a press conference on Thursday that the agency will issue an "interim factual report" in 30 days, but said the decision to return the 787 to flight will be made by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since Jan. 16 while the NTSB, FAA and other aviation regulators around the world investigate the battery failures.
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary
* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015