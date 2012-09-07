* Air India is fifth airline in world to get a Dreamliner
* Dreamliner set to fly to New Delhi on Friday
* Air India pins strategy on new Boeing jet
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, South Carolina, Sept 6 Air India
took delivery of its first Boeing 787 commercial
widebody airplane on Thursday at Boeing Co's final
assembly plant after a months-long dispute between airline and
manufacturer over compensation for a four-year production delay.
Three white 787s trimmed with red and orange Air India
colors were parked at the Boeing plant near Charleston, South
Carolina and ready for delivery at the end of May. Delivery was
held up for months while Air India and Boeing worked out a
compensation settlement and waited for Indian government
officials to approve it. Terms were not disclosed.
The Dreamliner was also at the heart of a recent Air India
pilots' strike. In July, about 500 Air India pilots ended the
almost two-month strike over exclusive rights to fly the
Dreamliner.
The striking pilots had demanded that their colleagues from
the former Indian Airlines, the domestic state-run carrier that
merged with Air India, not be trained to fly Dreamliners because
they worried it could hurt their own career prospects.
Boeing said Air India is the fifth airline in the world to
take delivery of a 787 Dreamliner. The ailing airline has
ordered 27 Dreamliners in all.
"I am sure Air India and their customers will be thrilled to
experience the revolutionary features on the 787, an airplane
that will be the key focus of the airline's turnaround plan,"
said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president of Asia Pacific and
India Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplane, in a statement.
The airplane delivered today was built in Everett,
Washington and flown to South Carolina for delivery.
"The 787 will allow Air India to open new routes in a
dynamic marketplace and provide the best in-flight experience
for our passengers," said Rohit Nandan, Air India Chairman and
Managing Director.
Made primarily of lightweight carbon fiber materials, the
new 787 is lighter than standard aluminum widebody jets. It is
the first mid-size airplane capable of flying long-range routes,
enabling airlines to open new, non-stop routes preferred by the
traveling public, Boeing said in a statement.
Air India's Dreamliner is equipped with 18 business class
seats and 238 economy class seats. The airplane is scheduled to
fly to New Delhi on Friday.
India, one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the
world, offers tremendous growth opportunities to planemakers as
more newly affluent Indians take to the skies. Boeing officials
forecast passenger traffic to grow by 8.4 percent annually in
South Asia, which includes India, and by 7 percent annually in
China up to 2031.
Boeing Co raised its forecast for the Indian plane market
earlier this month, saying the South Asian country would need
1,450 new aircraft worth $175 billion by 2031. "India will have
the highest passenger traffic growth in the world, higher than
even China's in the next 20 years," Keskar told reporters.