By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
April 17 U.S. regulators are close to approving
a key document that could start the process of returning Boeing
Co's grounded 787 Dreamliner to service within weeks,
according to several people familiar with the matter.
Approval of the document, known as a Project Statement of
Compliance, would mark a decisive step towards ending the
three-month grounding of Boeing's high-tech jet. It would kick
off a series of procedural steps allowing airlines that ordered
the $200 million plane to fly them for the first time since
January.
The grounding has cost Boeing an estimated $600 million,
halted deliveries and forced some airlines to lease alternative
aircraft. Several airlines have said they will seek compensation
from Boeing, potentially adding to the planemaker's losses.
Regulators grounded the worldwide fleet of 50 jets after
lithium-ion batteries burned on two planes at the start of the
year. Boeing redesigned the battery system and sent test results
to the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month.
The document could be approved as early as next week, said
two of the sources, asking not to be identified because the
discussions remain confidential.
The FAA declined to comment on whether Boeing had already
submitted the document, the exact contents of which are unclear.
Boeing also declined to comment beyond saying that it stands
ready to continue working with the FAA "to ensure we have met
all of their expectations."
The timing has not been fixed and could still be delayed,
the sources said. It's also possible that extra steps could be
added to the approval process, resulting in further delays and
prolonging the uncertainty around if and when the 787 can fly
again.
Approval early next week would coincide with a two-day
investigative hearing into the burnt batteries by the top U.S.
safety regulator, the National Transportation Safety Board. The
hearing is expected to call on officials from the FAA and
Boeing.
NO TIMETABLE
The FAA has said it is considering Boeing's proposed battery
fix, but has not indicated a specific timetable for approval. On
Tuesday, FAA chief Michael Huerta said he expects to decide
"very soon" whether to approve the new system.
However, Huerta also stressed to a congressional committee
that the agency is reviewing tests and analysis submitted by
Boeing and will approve it when "we are satisfied Boeing has
shown the redesigned battery system meets FAA requirements."
After approval of the Project Statement, Boeing would draft
a "Service Bulletin," formally telling airlines to retrofit the
new batteries on the 50 planes already delivered worldwide. The
FAA would have to approve the design change and the service
bulletin, and then issue an "Airworthiness Directive" declaring
the flight ban over.
Sources say Boeing has already assembled teams and battery
kits to retrofit existing planes, and engineers would need
around four to five days to fit each new battery, allowing for a
progressive return to service, starting in Japan.
All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines own
nearly half of the current 787 fleet and would be retrofitted
first. United Airlines is the only U.S. carrier that has
the jet currently. It was not immediately clear where United
would fall in the order of repairs.
United and other airlines have been moving up the date when
they will add the 787 to their flight schedules to May and June,
a sign of growing confidence that FAA approval will come soon.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Alwyn Scott in New York and
Peter Henderson in San Francisco; editing by Mary Milliken and
Stephen Coates)