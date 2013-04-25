By Alwyn Scott
April 25 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration gave formal approval on Thursday for a new
lithium-ion battery system for Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner, ending a three-month ban and clearing airlines to
fly the plane with passengers again.
The FAA's "airworthiness directive" technically applies just
to United Airlines, which so far is the only U.S.
carrier with the new high-tech jet, but it will set the standard
that regulators in Japan, Europe and elsewhere will follow.
Other U.S. carriers with 787s on order will eventually come
under the new rule.
The FAA pegged the cost of repairing United's six jets at
about $2.8 million.
The approval caps a tumultuous period for Boeing and its
airline customers, beginning when two lithium-ion batteries
overheated on two Dreamliners in separate incidents less than
two weeks apart in January.
The two planes are owned by Japan Airlines and All
Nippon Airways, which together own nearly half the
fleet of 50 Dreamliners delivered so far. The ban on flights
effectively halted deliveries of new planes to customers.
Boeing devoted thousands of hours to developing a fix, even
before investigators determined what caused the batteries to
overheat, emit smoke and, in one instance, catch fire. That
investigation continues, led by the U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board, which held hearings this week on the issue.
Last week, the FAA gave Boeing permission to begin
installing the new battery system on planes. On Wednesday, the
company said it expected to resume deliveries early next month
and finish retrofitting the 50 customer planes by mid-May.