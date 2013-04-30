By Alwyn Scott
| SEATTLE, April 30
SEATTLE, April 30 Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner is carrying passengers again after a three-month ban
on flights, but the company still faces potent risks related to
the new, high-tech plane.
U.S. regulators formally lifted flight restrictions last
week after Boeing redesigned the lithium-ion battery system that
overheated on two 787s in January, clearing the company to
install the fix on the 50 jets delivered so far.
Ethiopian Airlines resumed passenger flights on Saturday,
and other carriers, including Japan Airlines, All
Nippon Airways and United Airlines, plan to
resume service in May and June.
Though Boeing will not say what the crisis has cost, the
Chicago-based aerospace and defense giant absorbed nearly all of
it in the first quarter while posting a 20 percent profit gain.
Wall Street is broadly positive on the stock, which rose 18
percent during the 787 grounding amid optimism over Boeing's
ability to deliver on a backlog of plane orders.
Still, as the $207 million Dreamliner returns to service,
aviation experts say Boeing remains vulnerable to ongoing
regulatory inquiries that could reveal more information on the
battery failures or make it harder to certify future airplanes.
"The airline community believes this is a ghastly time for
Boeing and the 787, and only time will tell whether the fix will
do the job," said Tim Clark, the CEO of Emirates airline, one of
Boeing's biggest customers, though not a 787-buyer.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation, for
example, could reveal a cause for the two battery meltdowns many
months from now, putting Boeing's fix and its analysis of the
problem under renewed scrutiny, according to people familiar
with the investigation.
The NTSB also is likely to recommend changes in regulatory
procedures after the review. While not binding, the NTSB
suggestions could raise the bar for aircraft designs that Boeing
and rival Airbus are now developing. EADS' Airbus
already has dropped lithium-ion batteries from its forthcoming
A350 plane on fears that regulators could delay its entry into
service next year.
At the same time, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
is conducting a separate review of the design, manufacturing and
production of the 787, which is the first commercial jetliner to
extensively use both lightweight carbon composite construction
and powerful electrical systems with lithium-ion batteries.
Launched after a string of smaller mishaps culminated in the
battery fire on January 7, this sort of FAA review normally
would be dealt with quietly, said Hans Weber, an aviation
consultant at TECOP International, who been an adviser to the
FAA for 20 years.
Now that the battery has drawn attention, however,
"everybody is holding their breath," Weber said. "If anything
happens, it will be publicized and the response will be a lot of
resources will be focusing on the 787."
Boeing declined to comment on the reviews, other than to say
it is cooperating with regulators. The FAA has declined to give
details, but expects to release an update in the summer.
Lawmakers who oversee aviation are trying to schedule
hearings on what Boeing and the FAA learned in the 787 crisis,
possibly as early as May, according to aides. Such hearings
likely would revive scrutiny of the plane.
"I would not be surprised to see a hearing about the 787 in
the House," said Bryan Thomas, a staffer for Rep. Rick Larsen,
the Washington Democrat who has Boeing's main 787 factory in his
district.
FAULTY FUEL LINES
Since July, the 250-seat Dreamliner had suffered a string of
so-called "teething problems," from engine corrosion to fuel
leaks, a computer glitch that indicated faulty brakes, short
circuits in electrical panels, and an oil leak. As the incidents
mounted they drew more attention, and in January even a cracked
cockpit window drew notice.
The 787's travails hit front pages when two lithium-ion
batteries overheated in January, leaking fumes into cabins and
prompting regulators to ground the fleet worldwide.
Without knowing the cause of the meltdowns, Boeing altered
the 787's battery to make it less prone to heat buildup. It also
redesigned the charger, and added a stainless-steel box capable
of containing an explosion and venting fumes outside the jet.
Boeing said these fixes would prevent fire or smoke from ever
entering the cabin or compromising the plane.
Under questioning last week, the company said it would more
rigorously challenge its test assumptions in the future, and
that its analysis of the problem could change as more facts
become known.
"If we get to the point of understanding specifically what
the cause was, then we'd be in a better position to understand
those assumptions," Boeing's chief 787 engineer, Mike Sinnett,
said at the NTSB hearing on April 23.
Boeing used the grounding period to carry out lab and flight
tests aimed at raising the reliability of other components,
including the electrical panels, to address the teething
problems. Unlike the battery fix, airlines are not required to
make those changes.
The NTSB hearings also provided clues to the safety board's
potential recommendations. Questions from NTSB Chairman Deborah
Hersman revealed that the FAA had 25 full-time people
supervising the 787 program, compared with about 900 at Boeing,
many of whom are authorized to sign approvals on the FAA's
behalf. The ratio could prompt the NTSB to recommend more
oversight, possibly complicating future approvals.
"Even more care will be taken the next time something
relatively unknown is introduced into the system," said George
Hamlin, an aerospace consultant, referring to the lithium-ion
batteries that overheated.
"We don't know what caused it," he added. "Therefore, we
don't know if it could recur."
