By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK May 14 Boeing Co resumed
deliveries of its high-tech 787 Dreamliner jet on Tuesday,
ending a period of nearly four months in which it was unable to
provide new planes to customers because of safety concerns about
the battery system.
The delivery of the first jet with a redesigned battery
system marks a turning point in Boeing's 787 crisis, allowing
the jet maker to book revenue for completed sales of the jet,
which costs $207 million at list prices.
Boeing shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $96.11 on the New
York Stock Exchange, their highest levels since Nov. 2007.
Resuming deliveries will lower Boeing's profit margin in the
near-term, though. The 787s being delivered now are among the
relatively early jets that are more costly to make and that were
sold at steep discounts to attract customers.
Boeing has never given a final cost estimate for the 787's
grounding and repairs, though it absorbed nearly all of the
impact in the first quarter while still posting a rise in
profit. Some analysts have projected a final cost of as much as
$600 million.
The deliveries will improve Boeing's cash flow this year,
however, and will reduce its inventory, something investors have
been anticipating as they bid up its stock.
Boeing said it delivered a new Dreamliner to All Nippon
Airways on Tuesday, its second delivery of the year.
The first was delivered before Jan. 16, when regulators grounded
the worldwide Dreamliner fleet after two lithium-ion batteries
overheated and smoked on two separate jets that month.
Boeing also reaffirmed Tuesday that it expects to hit its
target of delivering more than 60 787s this year.
Analysts say the target should be easy to hit. Boeing kept
making Dreamliners while the plane was grounded, so about 25 are
parked outside its factories waiting to be delivered to
customers, the company said.
Boeing also has sped up production. Last week it rolled out
the first 787 made at the new rate of seven per month, up from
five per month previously. It aims to raise the rate to 10 per
month by year-end, with the first delivery at the new rate in
2014.
BATTERY REDESIGN
After the two incidents in January, Boeing redesigned the
787 battery system, adding a steel enclosure and other
safeguards to prevent fire.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved the redesigned
system on April 19 and a few days later cleared Boeing to begin
installing the $500,000 fix on the 50 delivered jets that had
been grounded, and those still at the factory.
Ethiopian Airlines began carrying customers on the new jet
on April 27. The other seven airlines that fly the jet have
begun working them into flight schedules, many with service
beginning later this month or in June. United Airlines,
the first U.S. carrier with the 787, is due to resume service on
May 31.
Boeing still faces potential problems with the new plane,
its first all-new jetliner in more than a decade.
New planes are typically glitch-prone, and the
787 is no exception, logging a string of minor mishaps in the
months leading up to the grounding, ranging from fuel line leaks
to brake problems and a cracked cockpit windscreen.
In addition, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
is still investigating what caused a 787 battery to overheat and
catch fire on a parked Japan Airlines plane in Boston.
About a week later, another battery overheated on an All Nippon
flight in Japan, prompting an emergency landing and evacuation.
The NTSB investigation, which included hearings in April, is
expected result in recommendations to the FAA that could alter
certification procedures for aircraft.