Sept 18 Air Lease Corp on Wednesday finalized an order for 33 stretched Dreamliner jets from Boeing Co for about $9.4 billion at list prices.

The Air Lease order consists of 30 787-10 and three 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

The order was originally announced during the 2013 Paris Air Show in June, the companies said.

The deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2019 and will continue through 2023, Air Lease said in a regulatory filing. ()

Boeing began selling the 787-10 Dreamliner jet in June and successfully completed the first flight of 787-9 on Sept. 17.

The latest order adds to the more than 180 Boeing airplanes that Air Lease already has on order, the companies said.