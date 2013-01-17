Jan 17 Europe, Japan and India on Thursday
joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co's 787, a
day after a second incident involving battery failure caused one
of the Dreamliner passenger jets to make an emergency landing.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on
Wednesday it would temporarily ground Boeing's newest commercial
airliner and insisted airlines would have to demonstrate the
lithium ion batteries were safe before they could resume flying.
It gave no details on when that might happen.
It is the first such action against a U.S.-made passenger
plane since the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 was grounded in 1979
after a deadly crash in Chicago, analysts said.
Japanese Transport Ministry Vice Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama
said the grounding was for an indefinite period, and India's
aviation regulator said it was unclear when the aircraft would
be back in service. A spokesman for the European Aviation Safety
Agency said the region would follow the U.S. grounding order.
Poland's LOT Airlines is the only European airline
currently operating the 787.
Boeing said in a statement it was confident the 787 was safe
and it stood by the plane's integrity.
"Boeing is committed to supporting the FAA and finding
answers as quickly as possible. The company is working around
the clock with its customers and the various regulatory and
investigative authorities. We will make available the entire
resources of The Boeing Company to assist," Chief Executive Jim
McNerney said.
Passengers leaving United Airlines Flight 1426 in Houston -
which had taken off from Los Angeles moments before the FAA
announcement - reported an incident-free trip.
"I fly over 100,000 miles a year," said Brett Boudreaux, a
salesman from Lake Charles, Louisiana. "That was one of the most
relaxing flights I've ever had. I hope they sort it out. It's a
hell of a plane."
POTENTIAL COST
Boeing shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading to
$72.75 after the FAA announcement on Wednesday.
"Ultimately, you can view it as a positive thing if they can
resolve what the issues are and give people confidence in the
safety of the aircraft. In the near-term, though, it's a
negative. It's going to force the company to make significant
investments," said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital
in San Francisco.
The shares of GS Yuasa Corp, a Japanese firm that
makes batteries for the Dreamliner, tumbled 4.7 percent in early
Thursday trading in Tokyo. The stock has dropped 18 percent
since Jan. 7 when one of its batteries exploded in a parked
Japan Airlines 787 at Boston Logan International
Airport - one of several recent mishaps that have plagued the
new lightweight, fuel-efficient jetliner.
Richard Aboulafia, a senior analyst with the Teal Group in
Fairfax, Virginia, said the grounding would send jitters through
investor circles, but was probably associated with Boeing's
decision to build 50 planes before the 787 model entered
service, rather than a more serious issue of plane design.
"Most likely it's a very big headache and they're being
cautious, but there's still the possibility that it's much worse
and much more expensive for Boeing," he said.
"There's clearly a pattern of problems with this aircraft
but we don't know yet how many are teething pains and whether or
not there's a more serious problem," Aboulafia said. "Most
likely we're talking about teething pains based on the haphazard
upfront manufacturing process. Building 50-something planes with
lots of rework, all completed before certification - that's just
a recipe for trouble."
The 787, which has a list price of $207 million, represents
a leap in the way planes are designed and built, but the project
has been plagued by cost overruns and years of delays. Some have
suggested Boeing's rush to get planes built after those delays
resulted in the recent problems, a charge the company denies.
BATTERY PROBLEMS
In Wednesday's incident, All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
said instruments aboard a domestic flight indicated a battery
error, triggering emergency warnings. The incident was described
by a transport ministry official as "highly serious" - language
used in international safety circles as indicating there could
have been an accident. Both ANA and Japan Airlines then grounded
their 24 Dreamliners pending checks.
The use of new battery technology is among the cost-saving
features of the 787, which Boeing says burns 20 percent less
fuel than rival jetliners using older technology.
Lithium ion batteries can catch fire if they are overcharged
and, once alight, they are difficult to put out as the chemicals
produce oxygen, Boeing's chief engineer for the 787, Mike
Sinnett, told reporters last week. He said lithium ion was not
the only battery choice, but "it was the right choice".
In Asia, only the Japanese and Air India have the Dreamliner
in service, but other airlines are among those globally to have
ordered around 850 of the new aircraft. Chile-based LAN
also grounded its three 787s in compliance with the FAA warning.
Boeing has said it will at least break even on the cost of
building the 1,100 new 787s it expects to deliver over the next
decade. Some analysts, however, say Boeing may never make money
from the aircraft, given its enormous development cost. Any
additional cost from fixing problems discovered by the string of
recent incidents would affect those forecasts and could hit
Boeing's bottom line more quickly if it has to stop delivering
planes, analysts said.
FINANCIAL PRESSURE
Moody's Investors Service said the 787 grounding was a
negative credit development for Boeing, but ratings were not
expected to be impacted for now. "This could pose new operating
and financial pressures for Boeing, including further delay in
delivery schedules and future order flow, as well as ongoing
reputational risk," noted Russell Solomon, Moody's Senior Vice
President and lead analyst for the company.
Barring a prolonged grounding or a severe and uncontained
crisis, aircraft industry sources say there is no immediate
threat of plane cancellations. Among other reasons, they cite
the heavy costs of retraining and investing in new
infrastructure, as well as a shortage of alternatives in an
industry dominated by just two large jet suppliers.
The Dreamliner's problems could sharpen competition between
Boeing and its European rival Airbus, which itself
experienced a dip in sales for its A380 superjumbo following
problems with wing cracks a year ago. The A380 crisis has since
eased and most airlines report the aircraft are flying full.