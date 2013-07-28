PARIS, July 29 Boeing said it had asked
airlines using Honeywell fixed emergency beacons to
inspect the devices on most of its worldwide fleet to gather
data for regulators following a recent fire on board a parked
787 Dreamliner.
Britain's accident investigation board has recommended
worldwide inspections of lithium battery-powered emergency
locator transmitters in the wake of the fire on an Ethiopian
Airlines-owned Dreamliner in London earlier this month.
"Boeing is asking specific operators of 717, Next-Generation
737, 747-400, 767 and 777s to inspect aircraft with the
Honeywell fixed emergency locator transmitters," a Boeing
spokesman said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
"The purpose of these inspections is to gather data to
support potential rulemaking by regulators," he added.