TOKYO, March 15 Boeing Co said the proposed fix for problems relating to the lithium-ion battery on its 787 Dreamliner would eliminate the risk of fire, as part of its plan to get the grounded aircraft flying again.

The U.S. aircraft maker said in a slide presentation on its website that it would improve insulation, add heat resistant sleeving to wires, add spacer to lower the risk of overheating in the battery, and add drain holes to prevent moisture build-up.