BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 U.S. regulators on Thursday published a new rule that governs the lithium-ion batteries on Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet, more than three months after battery problems grounded the plane worldwide.
The Federal Aviation Administration estimated the cost of battery repairs for six planes owned by United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines at $2.8 million.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: