UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Airplane leasing company ILFC expects its first delivery of Boeing Co's 787 passenger jet this summer, a delay from the spring after the jet was grounded over battery problems.
ILFC executives made the comments Thursday at an aviation conference in Washington, where Boeing officials said they expected the plane to fly again "sooner rather than later."
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.