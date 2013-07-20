* UK board urged Honeywell beacons to be switched off
* Did condensation or pinched wire harm device,
investigators ask
* What role did long grounding of plane in sun play?
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, July 19 Officials
investigating the fire on an Ethiopian Airlines 787 in London
last week are focused on how condensation in the plane and a
possible pinched wire in an emergency beacon may have sparked
the blaze, according to people familiar with the probe.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it
will call for inspections of the beacons made by Honeywell
on Boeing Co 787 jetliners, but stopped short of
requiring airlines to disable or remove the devices, as British
authorities investigating the fire had recommended.
The FAA said inspections should ensure wires are properly
routed, and should look for pinched wires or signs of unusual
moisture or heat. It gave no further details on how those
factors may have contributed to the fire.
But one source close to the inquiry told Reuters that
investigators had found a pinched wire in the casing of the
emergency locator transmitter (ELT) aboard the aircraft.
The news comes after the British Air Accidents Investigation
Branch (AAIB) on Thursday said the Honeywell beacon was the
likely source of the fire, but said it was still trying to
understand what ignited the plane.
The July 12 fire rekindled concern in the industry about
Boeing's advanced carbon-composite Dreamliner, which was
grounded for more three months this year after two incidents
involving overheated lithium-ion batteries. The AAIB said the
London fire was not related to those batteries.
The Honeywell ELT is delivered fully assembled and is
installed by Boeing. The unit that was involved in the fire had
not been opened, suggesting the pinched wire originated at the
Honeywell plant, according to one person familiar with the
investigation.
Honeywell declined to comment. Boeing declined to comment on
the investigation but said it is working with airlines to either
inspect or remove the beacons to meet regulatory guidelines.
Investigators also are trying to determine if condensation
on the plane seeped into the ELT, triggering a short circuit in
the unit's lithium-manganese battery, which is made by Ultralife
Corp, according to people familiar with the
investigation. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly
because the probe is still going on.
Condensation is normal on all big airliners, but the 787 has
a higher level of humidity for longer periods to make passengers
more comfortable, about 15 percent for the 787 compared with 4-5
percent for conventional metal aircraft, Boeing said. The
humidity can be much higher when any plane is on the ground with
doors open, perhaps 95 percent, because it matches the ambient
air. At cruising altitude, however the air is dry and moisture
comes mostly from passengers.
Water conducts electricity, and high moisture levels could
raise the likelihood of short circuits. Long-term exposure to
moisture can cause corrosion on electrical wires and batteries.
"ALL AVENUES"
Boeing's chief 787 engineer, Mike Sinnett, told Reuters that
the humidity controller on the 787, made by CTT Systems AB
of Sweden, is designed to "dry out the crown" or upper
fuselage, of the aircraft, and prevent moisture from
accumulating. Without the system "we would wind up having that
water stay in the insulation."
Sinnett said the aircraft is designed to combat corrosion,
and the main purpose of the CTT system is to eliminate water
because the water's weight cut's fuel efficiency.
He declined to comment on the ongoing AAIB probe, but said
any investigation is "going to look at all potential avenues."
The AAIB also is looking at the placement of the ELT, which
is bolted onto a bracket attached to the frame of the plane -
exactly where condensation builds up, one of the sources said.
"Condensation, humidity and installation - that's the focal
point of the investigation," the source said.
The ELT must pass a test to prove it can be submerged under
one meter of water for one hour. It is unclear what effect any
longer-term condensation buildup inside the plane would have on
the device, which is encased in aluminum, and its battery, the
source added.
The ELT is not required by U.S. aviation regulations but is
mandated by some countries.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said all 68 787s in operation
have the beacons because all its airline customers chose that
option. Boeing installs the beacons in different areas of the
plane, depending on an airline's preference and its home
country's regulations.
Birtel this week said Boeing had no plans to switch
suppliers and that the company will "continue to work with the
investigators and regulators to devise acceptable mitigating
action if required."
The non-rechargeable, lithium-manganese batteries in the ELT
have been used for decades in products like digital cameras and
pacemakers, because of their long life.
Last week's fire came less than three months after Ethiopian
Airlines and others resumed flying the brand-new all composite
plane, following the FAA grounding.
Investigators are also looking at what effect the long
grounding may have had on the batteries and electrical systems
used on the plane, said one of the sources.
The Ethiopian Airlines plane sat outside in Africa for
months, raising questions about whether that could have affected
the battery in the locator beacon, said the source.
Two of the sources emphasized that investigators were
continuing a comprehensive review of a variety of components and
issues. But they said the complex interaction of humidity and
wiring on the plane was a clear focus.
One source, who is close to Boeing, said the 787 may need
better isolation of electrical components.
Investigators have yet to determine what prompted the
lithium-ion batteries involved in the earlier fire to overheat.
Boeing resolved the issue by redesigning those batteries to
better guard against heat buildup, encasing them in fireproof
steel boxes and cutting a vent in the plane to dump smoke and
heat away from passengers.
