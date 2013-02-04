BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Airlines Co Ltd President Yoshihiro Ueki said on Monday that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which has been grounded worldwide after two battery incidents, should stay at the centre of its fleet strategy.
"It's a shame about the battery, but it is a wonderful aircraft," Ueki said.
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.