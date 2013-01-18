TOKYO Jan 18 Decades of deep business ties
between Boeing Co and Japan and the thousands of jobs
that depend on them mean Japan will likely keep rewarding U.S.
manufacturers with the bulk of its aviation spending.
Boeing's 80 percent share of commercial airline sales in
Japan is unrivalled. In every other major market, including the
United States, the U.S. planemaker's share is around half, with
the rest going to European rival Airbus.
The health of Japan's aerospace industry - dismantled by the
United States after Tokyo's defeat in World War Two - has long
been intertwined with the fortunes of Boeing's commercial
jetliners and the 787 Dreamliner in particular.
The Dreamliner, grounded globally this week after a series
of mishaps including an emergency landing of an All Nippon
Airways domestic flight, is around one third
made-in-Japan.
"If you've been driving on the right, you don't want to
shift to the left," said an aerospace industry official in Japan
who didn't want to be named due to the issue's sensitivity. He
said that, unless it became really serious, the 787's problems
were unlikely to decouple Japan from Boeing.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX - Dreamliner incidents
FACTBOX - Boeing's Japan suppliers
ANALYSIS - Battery technology in focus
GRAPHIC: Dreamliner incidents r.reuters.com/xej35t
GRAPHIC: Who makes the 787 r.reuters.com/fyp35t
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BOEING'S BEST CUSTOMERS
Flag carrier Japan Airlines Co Ltd has never bought
an Airbus plane, and ANA was the first to fly the 787. ANA was
also a launch customer for Boeing's 777 and is the biggest
international operator of the U.S. firm's 767 passenger jets.
Those Japan-Boeing ties were initially spurred by trade
diplomacy when Japan was the target of U.S. protectionist ire
two decades ago because of Tokyo's massive trade surplus.
Japanese airlines buying a few 747 jumbo jets could help re-tilt
some of that balance.
Now, however, with Japan's trade surplus erased by a strong
yen and the fading competitiveness of its exporters,
Tokyo's "Buy American" incentive has shifted from soothing trade
friction to protecting Japanese jobs.
"In the past, diplomatic relations likely influenced
purchases. Now Japan is putting its effort into building (the
planes)," said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, an aviation consultant who
was a JAL pilot for 42 years.
FROM WINGS TO TOILETS
Japan's share of the build - and of the profit - has grown
with each successive Boeing model, from below a fifth for the
767 and a quarter for the 777 to more than a third for the 787.
Among the key Dreamliner components made in Japan are the
technically complex wings built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd, the maker of Japan's wartime Zero fighter. It is
the first time a foreign firm has built wings for a Boeing
jetliner - part of a global supply chain linked by upsized 747
cargo jets, dubbed "Dreamlifters", that ship the 787 parts for
final assembly by Boeing in Washington State and South Carolina.
Fuji Heavy Industries, maker of Subaru cars, builds
the 787s wing box that connects the wings to the fuselage, while
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, best known for its
motorbikes, makes part of the fuselage wing flaps and landing
gear. The plane's toilets are supplied by Jamco Corp.
More than five dozen Japanese firms are among the suppliers
for Boeing's civilian and military divisions, providing 22,000
jobs - around 40 percent of Japan's aerospace industry. Any
switch to Airbus planes would, therefore, be bad news for Japan
Inc, said an official at one of Boeing's suppliers in Japan.
"Japanese companies don't have much presence in the Airbus
supply chain," he told Reuters, declining to be identified.
Also hurt could be Japan's bid to break into the commercial
regional jet market.
Mitsubishi Heavy makes the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a
fuel-efficient, 90-seater due to make its maiden flight this
year, and designed by engineers who learned their trade working
on Boeing planes.
Toyota Motor Corp owns a 10 percent stake in the
MRJ venture, a reflection of the historical ties linking Japan's
aviation and auto firms. After Japan's aircraft industry was
closed down after World War II many of the country's aeronautic
engineers ended up in car companies.
MILITARY INSECURITY
Beyond the commercial considerations, Japan's military
insecurity is another reason to stick with the "Made in America"
policy.
Bound in a security pact under which the United States must
defend Japan, Boeing and other U.S. defence contractors
including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Co remain
in pole position for military contracts from a nation that will
spend $52 billion on its military in the year to March - despite
the restraints of a pacifist constitution.
Last year, Lockheed Martin became the most recent U.S.
beneficiary of Japan's defence spending, winning a $7 billion
contract to supply Japan with its F-35 fighters, beating a
competing bid from the Eurofighter consortium.
The practical case for buying at least some Eurofighters was
strong, but senior bureaucrats and politicians have yet to be
convinced to buy European equipment beyond a few howitzers and
helicopters, said Masahiro Matsumura, a professor at St Andrews
University in Osaka, western Japan.
"When you get to strategic items like jet fighters and
AWACs, the question is political - how to manage the alliance
with the U.S.," he said. "When the security situation aggravates
over the Korean peninsula or the Taiwan Straits, we are not very
sure the Europeans can assure supplies."
The return to power in Japan of the more hawkish Liberal
Democratic Party under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month will
likely mean Japan will seek to bolster rather than weaken those
ties to the United States, experts say.
As the authorities pore over the Dreamliner's batteries, the
focus of ongoing investigations, Japan's leading airlines are
having to juggle flight schedules and use older planes. For ANA,
that's a tough task as the Dreamliner accounts for a tenth of
its fleet.
"We don't know how long this will last, but this is an
accident, not a crisis," said Nomura analyst Masaharu Hirokane.
"For the Japanese carriers there's no merit to abandon Boeing."
($1 = 89.4100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada and Mari Saito;
Editing by Linda Sieg and Ian Geoghegan)