TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Friday that preparations are not yet complete for any test flight of Boeing Co's grounded 787 Dreamliner this week.

"It's Thursday (in the United States) and nothing has been set," said Shigeru Takano, a senior safety official at the Civil Aviation Bureau.

"There are a number of steps it needs to take before a test flight," he told a news briefing.