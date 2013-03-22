BRIEF-Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Friday that preparations are not yet complete for any test flight of Boeing Co's grounded 787 Dreamliner this week.
"It's Thursday (in the United States) and nothing has been set," said Shigeru Takano, a senior safety official at the Civil Aviation Bureau.
"There are a number of steps it needs to take before a test flight," he told a news briefing.
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is still trying to win U.S. approval to sell 2017 diesel models as the U.S. government decides whether to take legal action, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.
* On March 6 board appointed Susan Taylor to serve as chief accounting officer of company effective April 17, 2017 - SEC filing