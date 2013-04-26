CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of housing data

March 8 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing market data. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Housing starts for last month are forecast to dip only slightly to 200,000 from 207,