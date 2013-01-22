TOKYO Jan 22 Japan's transport ministry said on
Tuesday that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will
check the damaged battery from an All Nippon Airways
Dreamliner jet that made an emergency landing in western Japan
last week.
The ministry said JAXA will conduct a CT-scan on the
battery, which was made by Japan's GS Yuasa Corp,
because the agency has the equipment to carry out the
inspection.
U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials visited a GS
Yuasa factory in Kyoto on Tuesday for a second day of
investigations. They were joined by officials from Boeing Co
, maker of the Dreamliner 787 jet.