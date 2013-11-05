WARSAW Nov 5 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland's LOT airline was grounded in Bangkok on Tuesday due to a power supply problem, the Polish broadcaster TVN24 reported, citing a LOT spokeswoman.

The plane had been due to land in Warsaw on Tuesday morning, the broadcaster said.

"The aircraft does not receive power when connected to the external power supply from the airport. Since this is not an airport where we operate all the time, resolving such a fault takes more time," TVN24 quoted Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras as saying.

She said the plane's passengers would be flown to Poland on other aircraft on Wednesday. LOT could not be reached for further comment.

The introduction of the Dreamliner has been beset by delays getting it into service and setbacks including the grounding of all the aircraft in service because of battery problems.

The state-owned Polish airline, which has struggled for years with huge operating losses, has had several problems with its Dreamliners.

In September, one had to make an unscheduled landing in Iceland because a fault in its air identification system.

LOT has given until the end of the year to settle its claims for compensation or face legal action.