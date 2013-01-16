WARSAW Jan 16 Poland's LOT airline
said its flight scheduled for Wednesday using the Boeing
Dreamliner jet would go ahead as normal, after a run of
incidents with the aircraft elsewhere raised safety concerns.
"We've decided to continue operations," LOT spokesman Marek
Klucinski told Polish television. "Today, the Dreamliner will go
to Chicago."
Japan's two leading airlines grounded their fleets of
Dreamliners on Wednesday after one of the jets made an emergency
landing.
Klucinski said the Polish carrier had been told by Boeing
that the problems affecting the Japanese-operated aircraft had
been known to the manufacturer and were fixed in jets assembled
later, including those operated by LOT.
He said the Polish state-owned airline was still taking
delivery of the remaining three Dreamliners it had ordered from
Boeing. LOT received its first Dreamliner in November last year,
becoming the first European carrier to add the jet to its fleet.
"Of course, we would prefer to have no defects in our
aircraft but it seems that every new plane has to go through
some teething problems," Klucinski said.