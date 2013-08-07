WARSAW Aug 7 Poland's flagship carrier LOT cancelled two Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights to Beijing and back after it was forced to reset an onboard computer, the airline said on Wednesday.

"We had to restart an onboard computer, which takes several hours," said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. "The same plane will fly to Chicago later today."

LOT, the first European airline to add the Dreamliners to its fleet, currently has four of Boeing's flagship planes that were grounded for months earlier this year over concerns with overheating batteries.

Technical glitches unrelated to the batteries forced LOT to cancel several Dreamliner flights last month.

The Polish carrier restarted a connection to Beijing earlier this month using the Dreamliner.