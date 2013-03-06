BRIEF-Kellogg Co says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $12.4 mln -SEC filing
* Kellogg Co - CEO John Bryant's 2016 sec total compensation was $12.4 million versus $9.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will issue an "interim factual report" at 11 a.m. ET Thursday on its investigation into a battery fire aboard a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane on Jan. 7.
The agency said the information to be released on the incident at Boston Logan International Airport was "factual in nature and does not provide any analysis."
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.