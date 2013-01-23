DUBLIN Jan 23 Boeing apologized to airlines on Wednesday for disruption caused by the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner fleet and pledged to restore confidence in its newest passenger jet, following a series of incidents that led to a U.S. safety investigation and flight ban.

Mike Sinnett, chief project engineer for the Boeing 787 program, said Boeing remained confident in the safety of its newest passenger jet, which was grounded worldwide by regulators last week over potential fire risk following two battery incidents.