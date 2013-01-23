BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
Jan 23 The top U.S. transportation official on Wednesday rejected suggestions that regulators deferred to Boeing Co in their initial handling of problems with the 787 Dreamliner passenger jet.
The government did the "right thing for the American people," Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood told an aviation event in Washington. The 787 has been grounded since last week amid a review of battery-related safety incidents.
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.