Jan 18 Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.

For a related story on Boeing's ties to Japan

Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd - wings

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well

* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd - centre wing box

* Toray Industries Inc - carbon fibre composite material

* Panasonic Corp - in-flight entertainment system

* Bridgestone Corp - tyres

* Jamco Corp - toilets, galley, flight deck interior

* GS Yuasa Corp - lithium-ion batteries

* Nabtesco Corp - power distribution equipment

* IHI Corp - engine shaft and low pressure turbines

* Daido Steel Co Ltd - material for engine shaft

* Sumitomo Precision Products - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines

* Toho Titanium Co Ltd - titanium

* Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd - titanium

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic

* ShinMaywa Industries Ltd - main wing spar

* Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Maki Shiraki, Teppei Kasai, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yuka Obayashi and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)