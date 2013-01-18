UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Jan 18 Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.
For a related story on Boeing's ties to Japan
Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd - wings
* Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well
* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd - centre wing box
* Toray Industries Inc - carbon fibre composite material
* Panasonic Corp - in-flight entertainment system
* Bridgestone Corp - tyres
* Jamco Corp - toilets, galley, flight deck interior
* GS Yuasa Corp - lithium-ion batteries
* Nabtesco Corp - power distribution equipment
* IHI Corp - engine shaft and low pressure turbines
* Daido Steel Co Ltd - material for engine shaft
* Sumitomo Precision Products - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines
* Toho Titanium Co Ltd - titanium
* Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd - titanium
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic
* ShinMaywa Industries Ltd - main wing spar
* Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Maki Shiraki, Teppei Kasai, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yuka Obayashi and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders