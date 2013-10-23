UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Oct 23 Boeing Co's chief executive said on Wednesday that the company is "making good progress" on improving the dispatch reliability of the 787 Dreamliner, but said it is not satisfied with reliability that is currently about 97 percent.
CEO Jim McNerney, speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters, said the company anticipates launching the 777-8X and 777-9X planes later this year, but didn't indicate more precise timing.
Dispatch reliability refers to how often a plane leaves on time, as opposed to being delayed by a mechanical issue.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.